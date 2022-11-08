Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.32. 26,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 571,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ERII. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,176,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 217,712 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 791,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,135,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

