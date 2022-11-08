Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 605,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,347,000 after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,530,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 608.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 291,402 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,158,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

