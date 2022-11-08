Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 105,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,201. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

