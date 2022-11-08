Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.92. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

