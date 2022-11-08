Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) COO Brian Field Buys 2,900 Shares

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) COO Brian Field bought 2,900 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,643.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 139,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Emerald Stock Performance
EEX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 60,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,171. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $252.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.21.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 146.33%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter.
About Emerald
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
