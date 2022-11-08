Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $46.82 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 14% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $139,471.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005324 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001246 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,932,397,476 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

