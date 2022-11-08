Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Editas Medicine stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,025. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

