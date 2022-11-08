Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.50

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 25641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edenred from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($54.20) to €54.40 ($54.40) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Edenred Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Articles

