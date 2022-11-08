Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.50

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 25641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.
EDNMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edenred from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($54.20) to €54.40 ($54.40) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
