Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

