Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.