EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 775 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QCOM stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The company has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $132.00.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

