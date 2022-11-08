EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 125 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.8% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 81.2% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

V stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.17.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

