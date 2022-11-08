EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 100 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.42. 19,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.19. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

