EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.79. 6,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,727. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

