EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 198.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 67,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 144,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988,059. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

