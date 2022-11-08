EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $25,539,394 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $524.32 and a 200 day moving average of $543.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

