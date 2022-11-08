EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,049,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 222,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,012. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

