EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

