EAC (EAC) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $225.51 million and $38,855.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00322232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.48760452 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,845.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

