E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($12.50) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.50) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.00) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($11.50) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

E.On Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EOAN stock traded down €0.11 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €8.59 ($8.59). The company had a trading volume of 4,864,185 shares. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.84.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

