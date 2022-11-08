DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

