Dragonchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $64,009.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $64,009.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

