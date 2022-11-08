Douglas R. Casella Sells 23,053 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CWST stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.05. 5,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

