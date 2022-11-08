Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

Shares of DIIBF opened at $3.72 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

About Dorel Industries

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.