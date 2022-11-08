Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of DIIBF opened at $3.72 on Monday. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
