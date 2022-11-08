DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.90.

DoorDash stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.04. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582,736.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

