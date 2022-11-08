Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

