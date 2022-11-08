Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 1,933 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,269. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.8 %

KLA Announces Dividend

KLAC opened at $337.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.80. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

