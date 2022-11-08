Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 560,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 22.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 66.7% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

