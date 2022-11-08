Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.
Diversey Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.35 on Friday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
