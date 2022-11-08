Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $5.35 on Friday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

