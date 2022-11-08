DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 229,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,157. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

