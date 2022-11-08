DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.26 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.