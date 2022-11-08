Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
PBB stock traded up €0.16 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.09 ($8.09). The stock had a trading volume of 521,207 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($15.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.07.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
