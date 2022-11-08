Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.00) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

PBB stock traded up €0.16 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.09 ($8.09). The stock had a trading volume of 521,207 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($15.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.07.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.