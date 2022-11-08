Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.10) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, set a €3.50 ($3.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

