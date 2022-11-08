Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Hits $62.29 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Dero has a market cap of $62.29 million and $192,625.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00024216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,773.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00326645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00118829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00760466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00565244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00225656 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,009,095 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.