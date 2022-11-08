Dent Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $89.26 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

