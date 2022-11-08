Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target Lowered to 170.00 at Barclays

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from 190.00 to 170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Demant A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Demant A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.25.

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

