DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0802 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $15,433.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00578737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.05 or 0.30076308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.