Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.55. 2,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 688,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

