Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $416.00.

11/1/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $415.00 to $393.00.

10/25/2022 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Deckers Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $342.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $448.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $3,431,162 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

