DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130.45 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00021798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded down 12% against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $130.45 million and approximately $597,081.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,892,304 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.22095016 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $450,551.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.