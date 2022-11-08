DataHighway (DHX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $652,678.00

DataHighway (DHX) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. DataHighway has a market cap of $120.18 million and $652,678.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00020362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,892,735 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.22095016 USD and is down -8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $450,551.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.