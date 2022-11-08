Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lessened by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 57.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.