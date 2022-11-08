Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,178 shares during the period. Blend Labs makes up 2.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Blend Labs worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 255.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $6,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49. The stock has a market cap of $457.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

