Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 141,534 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. NU comprises 0.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NU by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU Price Performance

NYSE:NU traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,774,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

