CVS Health (CVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):
- 11/8/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00.
- 11/3/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.