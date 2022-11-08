CVS Health (CVS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

11/8/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00.

11/3/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/20/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 61,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

