CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.42 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and approximately $242.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00584513 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,966.24 or 0.30446328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01278197 USD and is up 13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $366.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

