Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.81

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $159.45, with a volume of 3129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 98.1% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

