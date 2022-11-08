CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.