Critical Review: Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $228.96 million 1.25 -$101.43 million ($0.40) -15.10 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.18 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services -5.91% -3.76% -2.41% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Mammoth Energy Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability, and sand hauling and water transfer services. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling natural sand proppant used for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services, as well as equipment manufacturing, and infrastructure engineering and design. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in the United States and Canada. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

