Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.47

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 1516378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.54 million and a PE ratio of -104.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.27.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.